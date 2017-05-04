Re: Federal 215 vs. 215M Quote: curtiscd Originally Posted by Looking for opinions and results in comparing these two primers. I have been doing load development with 215's, but curious what results I will see if I switch to 215M's. Will I need to adjust loads at all, or will they just become more consistent. Thank you in advance. Each time I make a ANY change (including a change in batch #) on my load, I NEVER assume that they will perform the same without any adjustment or at least a trial run ... but that's just me.



