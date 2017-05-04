Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Federal 215 vs. 215M
  #1  
Unread 04-05-2017, 09:31 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2016
Posts: 20
Federal 215 vs. 215M
Looking for opinions and results in comparing these two primers. I have been doing load development with 215's, but curious what results I will see if I switch to 215M's. Will I need to adjust loads at all, or will they just become more consistent. Thank you in advance.
  #2  
Unread 04-05-2017, 01:54 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 498
Re: Federal 215 vs. 215M
They are the same primers. Supposedly the match primers are made by the more experienced employees so they may be more consistent.
  #3  
Unread 04-05-2017, 02:10 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Great Falls, MT
Posts: 9,552
Re: Federal 215 vs. 215M
Quote:
Originally Posted by curtiscd View Post
Looking for opinions and results in comparing these two primers. I have been doing load development with 215's, but curious what results I will see if I switch to 215M's. Will I need to adjust loads at all, or will they just become more consistent. Thank you in advance.
Each time I make a ANY change (including a change in batch #) on my load, I NEVER assume that they will perform the same without any adjustment or at least a trial run ... but that's just me.
  #4  
Unread 04-05-2017, 03:01 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2015
Location: Alabama
Posts: 188
Re: Federal 215 vs. 215M
I haven't seen any difference between the two.
