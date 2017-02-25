Re: Federal 215 in stock I prefer to buy local too, but there hasn't been much in the way of 215 or 215m anywhere in the past several years. I was down to about 500 215m 3 years ago when I found a box of 1k at Pistol Parlour. When the 215m do show up, Ill grab some of those. Right now I'm low on 215m, so the 215 will be my back up.