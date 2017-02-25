Federal 215 in stock

The 215M is coming, I'm holding out unless I get low. I found a 1000 standard 215 in Payson last summer just in case. If you're in the Phx area try Bruno Shooter Supply and ask when they expect the M's. I like buying local, have never paid hazmat fees.
I prefer to buy local too, but there hasn't been much in the way of 215 or 215m anywhere in the past several years. I was down to about 500 215m 3 years ago when I found a box of 1k at Pistol Parlour. When the 215m do show up, Ill grab some of those. Right now I'm low on 215m, so the 215 will be my back up.