Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page Federal 215 in stock
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

Federal 215 in stock
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-25-2017, 09:12 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: AZ
Posts: 309
Federal 215 in stock
Cabelas has 215 primers available online. I had a 20$ hazmat fee and 8$ shipping. No option to ship to store. They aren't match primers, but better than no primers.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 02-25-2017, 09:49 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,663
Re: Federal 215 in stock
The 215M is coming, I'm holding out unless I get low. I found a 1000 standard 215 in Payson last summer just in case. If you're in the Phx area try Bruno Shooter Supply and ask when they expect the M's. I like buying local, have never paid hazmat fees.
__________________
No apology for liking Weatherbys
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 02-25-2017, 11:43 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: AZ
Posts: 309
Re: Federal 215 in stock
I prefer to buy local too, but there hasn't been much in the way of 215 or 215m anywhere in the past several years. I was down to about 500 215m 3 years ago when I found a box of 1k at Pistol Parlour. When the 215m do show up, Ill grab some of those. Right now I'm low on 215m, so the 215 will be my back up.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« 30 Nosler Reloads | Beam scales? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:01 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC