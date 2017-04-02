Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Federal 215 primers
02-04-2017, 11:47 AM
tbrice23
Platinum Member
Join Date: Dec 2012
Posts: 1,531
Federal 215 primers
Reloading Unlimited has 1000 and 5000 quantities of Fed 215 in stock.
Brice
