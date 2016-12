Federal 215 primer seating depth All



When you seat 215 primers in your 408 & 375 Cheytacs how deep do you seat them? I have some problem ammo that I bought years before I started to reload and the primers actually protrude out about .002 or so. I know when I load 50 BMG I seat them from .004-.008 because CCI #35s have to have a bit of "crush" on them to properly arm them. Do you have to do the same with #215s?



Thank You