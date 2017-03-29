Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Reloading
Fed 215 magnum primers
#
1
03-29-2017, 06:01 PM
AZjake
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 8
Fed 215 magnum primers
Anybody have any idea who has some in stock? Anybody on here be willing to sell 100-500?
#
2
03-29-2017, 06:05 PM
youngbuck
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: AZ
Posts: 320
Re: Fed 215 magnum primers
Quote:
Originally Posted by
AZjake
Anybody have any idea who has some in stock? Anybody on here be willing to sell 100-500?
Check gunbot they have them pop up on occasion. I posted last time they were available. Where in AZ are you? Primers cannot be shipped by an individual.
#
3
03-29-2017, 06:13 PM
AZjake
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 8
Re: Fed 215 magnum primers
I'm in Tucson
#
4
03-29-2017, 08:01 PM
Axl
Bronze Member
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: SW Montana
Posts: 44
Re: Fed 215 magnum primers
There are quite a few on shelves around here. i bought some 215 match at sportsmans last week.
i would go to every gun store in your area and ask them to call you when they get some. With hazmat fees you could pay $4 per primer ordering 100
#
5
03-29-2017, 10:55 PM
Dosh
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,737
Re: Fed 215 magnum primers
AZ, if you travel much stop in small towns and check the gunshops. I found a brick of 215M in Globe a couple months ago on my way to Safford.
__________________
No apology for liking Weatherbys
