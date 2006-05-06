Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Favorite 6.5-06 bullet & load
Unread 04-11-2017, 08:44 AM
Favorite 6.5-06 bullet & load
My rebarrel to a 6.5-06 is getting close to completion (hopefully within the next month or two). I'm not going too extravagant. Staying at a 26" length.

What is your favorite bullet for this cartridge, shooting game and also paper?

I'm planning on trying out the eldx 143gr for hunting first but the LRAB 129gr or a Berger looks promising also.
My friend is getting a 6.5/284 built. They may me done at about the same time. I'm looking forward to some friendly long range competing with him.
