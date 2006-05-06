Favorite 6.5-06 bullet & load My rebarrel to a 6.5-06 is getting close to completion (hopefully within the next month or two). I'm not going too extravagant. Staying at a 26" length.



What is your favorite bullet for this cartridge, shooting game and also paper?



I'm planning on trying out the eldx 143gr for hunting first but the LRAB 129gr or a Berger looks promising also.

My friend is getting a 6.5/284 built. They may me done at about the same time. I'm looking forward to some friendly long range competing with him.