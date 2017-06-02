Re: Extreme powder

#5 will explain it.



Hodgdon flat-out lies about a few things, and takes some liberal liberties about other things.

They tell you they created magical powder that... Except they don't create a single ounce of smokeless powder. They buy surplus or toll milling time from one of the defense Contractors. They ask for a set of attributes and get a choice, pay for R&D on a new thing, or take something they make possibly with a few tweeks. Here's a hint, they ALWAYS take the least expensive route. All SAAMI members learned long ago that Copper Crushers are inaccurate above @45,000psi. What does that mean? The same reference lot of powder sent to the majors showed the same load producing differences on the order of 20,000 psi!! ..... Notice how much of their load data is in CUP??



Hodgdon has done some good things for the Reloading community without a doubt, but there is some buggery also.

