Extreme powder
02-06-2017, 07:28 AM
Extreme powder
I just recently got into reloading and worked up a load for my 7mm R.E.M. Mag using the 162 eld and H1000 that I am very happy with but there is one issue I'm not very happy with..... the availability of H1000 in my area. I wish I would have checked that out before I wasted my time doing all the work figuring out that load. I must have lucked out when I bought my first powder because I can't find any in any of the stores in my area. I am going to work up another load with s different powder that is more readily available. I picked the hogdon powder because of the "extreme " rating on it for better temperatures stability. I have some IMR 4831 that I bought in case the H1000 didn't work out and it is much more available around here. Is the hogdon extreme powder that much better in the "extreme" temperatures. What are some other powders that would be good for my setup.
    02-06-2017, 07:53 AM
    Re: Extreme powder
    You might give up some velocity to begin with but H-4350 is one of the best if not the best multi-temperature powders ever, I use it almost exclusively in all my rifles from 6mm to .338 mag from 85 degrees to minus 25 degrees...no poi impact with any cartridge..
    02-06-2017, 08:09 AM
    Re: Extreme powder
    b, the IMR Enduron 7977 is equal to H1000 and is temp stable as well. H4350 is very hard to find here, H1000 is fairly easy and 7977 is everywhere but a couple $ more. We've had great accuracy with H1000 in 7mm Rem. Good luck
    02-06-2017, 08:34 AM
    Re: Extreme powder
    What powders are readily available where you are at? We can make recommendations but if you can't get them, it's of no use.
    02-06-2017, 08:55 AM
    Re: Extreme powder
    Thanks guys. The IMR powders seem to be much more available around here, 4831, 7977, 4350 as well as the hogdon h4350, h4831. Been reading some on the IMR 7977 and like what I'm finding out. Anyone have any experience with it. It seems to have good speeds also. Although I prefer accuracy over speed, I would like to keep the speed as fast as I can as long as the accuracy doesn't suffer.
    02-06-2017, 09:18 AM
    Re: Extreme powder
    The H4831/SC has been my go to powder for most of my loads and has performed extremely well on Montana's extreme adverse weather conditions. Not with 162 ELD but I loaded for a friend and his 7MM Rem Mag (WBTY Accumark) likes the H4831SC and IMR 7828SSC with 162 BTHP and 162 SST, as always YMMV.
    02-06-2017, 10:57 AM
    Re: Extreme powder
    Don't live or die by Hodgy's marketing BS. Being "Temp insensitive" is not a universal condition, it is a specific design condition, and it has side effects.
    http://www.ramshot.com/faq/
    #5 will explain it.

    Hodgdon flat-out lies about a few things, and takes some liberal liberties about other things.
    They tell you they created magical powder that... Except they don't create a single ounce of smokeless powder. They buy surplus or toll milling time from one of the defense Contractors. They ask for a set of attributes and get a choice, pay for R&D on a new thing, or take something they make possibly with a few tweeks. Here's a hint, they ALWAYS take the least expensive route. All SAAMI members learned long ago that Copper Crushers are inaccurate above @45,000psi. What does that mean? The same reference lot of powder sent to the majors showed the same load producing differences on the order of 20,000 psi!! ..... Notice how much of their load data is in CUP??

    Hodgdon has done some good things for the Reloading community without a doubt, but there is some buggery also.
    They are a reseller only, not a powder tech company.
