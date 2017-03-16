Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page Evaluating group's/accuracy?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

Evaluating group's/accuracy?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-16-2017, 07:11 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2016
Posts: 94
Evaluating group's/accuracy?
Ok I've been spending a few weeks developing some loads for my 243 win. The rifle is a Ruger American predator that I did a few minor things to. I epoxied the stock to stiffen it up, opened the barrel chanel up to make sure the stock wouldn't touch the barrel and put a good brake on the muzzle mainly to stop muzzle clime. Now I was pretty impressed with the accuracy of this rifle shooting a lot of 3/4" groups with factory ammo.

The thing that is getting me is in my load development I get a lot of "slight" fliers, and the flier is pretty consistently high and right by 1/2-3/4". So a typical group will have 2 shots touching or practically in the same hole then 1 shot a 1/4" right and 1/2" high of the other 2. This seems to happen with a lot of different charges and 2 different powders I've tried with the 75 gr hrndy v-max. Now I don't seem to get this with the 105 gr vld load I developed usually a pretty tight little triangle though it seems the groups could maybe pattern towered doing the same thing just to a lesser degree. I haven't shot the load enough to really test it.

So my question; is this flier probably in my load or could it be me? Or could it be in my rifle possibly being sensitive to heat by the third shot? Though I do take 1-3 mins in between shots.

Any input, help or advice is appreciated
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-16-2017, 09:24 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: USA
Posts: 110
Re: Evaluating group's/accuracy?
Take 100 new brass. Do Benchrest prep of brass. Sort in lots of 3/10 gr. Load using FL bushing die. Shoot 5 shot groups
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« "Factory Crimp Die" | Ballistic Coefficient ? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:53 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC