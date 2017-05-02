     close
Endless Copper
  #1  
Unread 02-05-2017, 09:46 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 12
Endless Copper
I've got a new to me Howa 1500 in 338 Win Mag and I can't seem to get all the copper removed from the barrel. I have alternated between Sweet's, janitorial ammonia, JB Bore Paste, and Hoppe's #9. I have alternated between these 4 items 8 - 10 times over the space of about 2 1/2 hours. And I'm still getting blue patches. I'm out of ideas.
Any suggestions ?
TIA, Dennis
    •   #2  
    Unread 02-05-2017, 09:50 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2014
    Location: Ohio
    Posts: 2,362
    Re: Endless Copper
    Get some Wipeout or Gunslick bore foam, spray it in the bore and leave it overnight, then reapply and leave it for another 12 hours... It has always worked for me.
      #3  
    Unread 02-05-2017, 09:53 PM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2017
    Posts: 12
    Re: Endless Copper
    ETA:
    I also used Outers Foaming Bore Spray too.
    Dennis
      #4  
    Unread 02-05-2017, 09:55 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2014
    Location: Ohio
    Posts: 2,362
    Re: Endless Copper
    Are you using brass cleaning components? With all that ammonia, the brass could be turning your patches blue.
      #5  
    Unread 02-05-2017, 10:17 PM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2017
    Posts: 12
    Re: Endless Copper
    No, I'm using bore cleaners along with the 10% ammonia, not brass cleaning components.
    Thanks, Dennis
      #6  
    Unread 02-05-2017, 10:19 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2014
    Location: Ohio
    Posts: 2,362
    Re: Endless Copper
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by sealer View Post
    No, I'm using bore cleaners along with the 10% ammonia, not brass cleaning components.
    Thanks, Dennis
    I'm talking about brass jags and rod..
      #7  
    Unread 02-05-2017, 10:32 PM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2017
    Posts: 12
    Re: Endless Copper
    Yes, the jag is brass but the rod is steel. I hadn't thought about it but it could be coming off the jag.
    Dennis
