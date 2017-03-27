Re: electronic scales help Theres a whole recent thread on this subject below but with some confusion by a few on how decimals can relate to accuracy so I gave up!. Anyhow my 2 cents: I load to the exact .1 grain real fast starting out of a hopper and then finish tricklin with a 200 dollar gem scale. The gem scale will measure every little dribble of weight you add right away because that is in its design for measuring gold powder.



I also have a basic but accurate to .1grain balance beam too but now I use it mainly to 'prove' the gem scale functionality to visiting reloading friends!



I could reload to the .05 of a grain just as easily and quickly but no need.



With a professional grade digi diamond/gem scale they either work or they dont at their rated accuracy. They dont give false readings that are just a hair off without giving you a warning sign. Also every time you make a weigh and then take the pan off you see the tare weight go to the negative value of the exact weight of the pan in 1/2 a sec which a beam scale cant do. Thats the best freebie check every time you weigh another load.



breathing closely on one or talking on cell phone next to it will make it fluctuate and you will notice it right away. they arent that sensitive to air movement due to tiny pan and weigh pad and i never use the plastic lid.



I think a hi end dampened beam scale would work just as well and never have an electonic 'end life' but probably wouldnt be as fast to register when trickling in the final grains or when twice weighing the same charge to double check. i loathe the powder weighing process so the faster I can get it done accurately the better. If I liked weighing then I would prob get a good beam scale.



The bonus with the portable gem scale is its small and low so easy to position for production and trickling plus it fires up right away. No warm up period. Plus you dont have to be looking at it at scale level to read it accurately. Mine runs off batteries so I can put it anywhere without interfering cords.



I have mine set to shut off and need recalibrating every 5 min. This takes no more than 20 seconds to complete and be weighing again.



The gem scale isnt an accepted reloading tool but a scale is a scale. You can weigh powder or gold or diamonds with a pro grade scale. I used to weigh emeralds with my little one at at grain equiv cost in carats of around 150 bucks per 1/10 of a grain! All of us in the biz used scales that wouldnt cost us a big hit by a mis-weigh when buying or selling. Just happened to work out that the 200 dollar portable gem grade scales were all you needed to ensure consistent accuracy. So why not use one for powder? You have to weigh your load to a set weight so why not weigh it to a precise set weight instead of one that will vary by a 10th if using reloading branded chinese digi scales or combos? it becomes more critical for accuracy esp when doing loads for small cartridges like 223 and down. Prob wouldnt be as critical on a large capacity 30+ cal unless you are a serious shooter.



I wound up with a $150 decent reloading branded standalone digi scale and yes it will weigh exacly to the 10th if you plonk a weight on it (after it has warned up ??)...but if you trickle in mini grains of powder it will be off by at least a .1 half the time depending on how fast or slow you trickle. thats just the nature of a lower end digi scale.



To be honest I was using my balance beam for precision loading for quite a while before it dawned on me one day on to dig my 9 yr old gem scale out of a box in the closet! its a mind set you get into. Sort of like after hundreds of mornings heading into the the woods for work or hunt why didnt I ever think of making a trailer hitch toilet seat instead of sitting on a rain soaked mossy log!... hah.