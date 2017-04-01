     close
ELD-X Seating Depth Preferance
01-04-2017
ELD-X Seating Depth Preferance
Hi all-

Working up a new load for the 30-06. I had been using the Berger 185 Classic Hunter, but I'm looking for something with a little higher BC, and lower cost. Enter the 178 gr. ELD-X. If my assumed velocities are correct, I'll be 4 MOA flatter to 1000, with MORE energy left, wind drift doesn't suffer, and at about $20 less per box, but I digress.

I read another thread here:
Seating Depth Range for ELD-X

That didn't seem very definitive.... it seems some are having luck in the .025 range, and others are finding a sweet spot waaaaay off the lands, like .125 or .160, etc, but I think that has more to do with mag box length restrictions than anything else. I have looked on other sites, and have not read a post yet that has indicated they need to be touching or .005 off. that's about the most common theme I can find thus far.

I had hoped to do the velocity node testing first, then seating depth, but during the velocity testing wanted to try to at least use a seating depth that ought to be in the ballpark.

Thanks,

BB
