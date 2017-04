ELD-X and ELD-M 300wm bullet jump I've loaded 212eldX and 225eldM w/ H1000 in 2 different factory 300wm (savage111 and rem700)



Both bullets and both rifles prefered the jump around .010"



I tried .030-.040" jump and nether rifle grouped well with either bullet.



What have others found as best jump for the ELD bullets?



Also note: both rifles and both bullets prefered 77gr of H1000 as most accurate