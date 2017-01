Eld-m vs Eld-x accuracy comparison Hey, I'll try to post some pics of my results with the eld-m vs the eld-x. The eld-m was the hands down winner. 4 shot group sizes ranged from .398-.940 with eld-m. From .698 to ~2" with eld-x. I tried a couple powders and seating depths with eld-x and couldn't get them to shoot consistently. Gun was a Browning X-Bolt 7mag. All other conditions were the same. Powder was RL23. Hope this helps someone! Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger