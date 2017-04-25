Quote:
Should these ejector marks be a concern?
I think so. The back of the case is moving differently than the body and shoulder during fire. The case body expands and grips the sides of the chamber, the case head them moves rearward and slams into the bolt face. I fit slams too hard, you get the ejector marks. Now if it is a new case that hasn't expanded before, the body and shoulders may have more room and spring to spring back and not exhibit hard bolt lift or extraction, but on the next firing they might. Non of this maynot really hurt anything, just loose some case life and primer pockets might go sooner. I IMO shiny ejector marks are a sign of too much pressure.
How long are the bullets seated? Seating a little deeper may lower pressure some.