Re: ejector marks



I just looked up the 7mm Weatherby Mag with 150 Barns on their web site and it says the the C.O.L. should be 3.250. So you are quite a bit long. And my understanding is that Barns bullets like a long jump and that might be to help relieve pressure since the copper alloy they use it harder than a lead/copper bullet. That's why they have the 3 rings, I believe, to help with pressure. So if you seat the bullet deeper back to around 3.250 it will have a longer free run before it hits the lands and that too can help relieve pressure and the ejector marks might go away. But the thing might not shoot as well, who knows. This is never easy is it. LOL. Plus Weatherbys are supposed to have long throats for long jumps to help relieve pressure already. My understanding is Weatherby did that because they loaded pretty hot to get those legendary Weatherby speeds.



