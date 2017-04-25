Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page ejector marks
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

ejector marks
Page 1 of 2 1 2
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-25-2017, 02:53 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2015
Location: Orangevale, Ca
Posts: 32
ejector marks
I'm in the process of developing a copper bullet load for my Weatherby 7mm. Using the Barnes 150 gr TSX, I loaded up 3 bullets each of IMR 7828SSC.(My rifle loves that powder...) starting at 72gr up to 74.5 gr in .5 gr increments. My primers are Remington 9 1/2M. While my primers never showed any fatigue, I started to get really faint ejector marks at 73gr and increasing more visible with each progressive load. They were quite obvious at 74.5 gr. Bolt lift and cartridge ejection, however, never changed. It was the same as it always has been and the shells showed no sign of fatigue either. Should these ejector marks be a concern?
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-25-2017, 03:15 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: End of the Oregon Trail
Posts: 2,244
Re: ejector marks
Quote:
Originally Posted by GW Hunter View Post
Should these ejector marks be a concern?
I think so. The back of the case is moving differently than the body and shoulder during fire. The case body expands and grips the sides of the chamber, the case head them moves rearward and slams into the bolt face. I fit slams too hard, you get the ejector marks. Now if it is a new case that hasn't expanded before, the body and shoulders may have more room and spring to spring back and not exhibit hard bolt lift or extraction, but on the next firing they might. Non of this maynot really hurt anything, just loose some case life and primer pockets might go sooner. I IMO shiny ejector marks are a sign of too much pressure.

How long are the bullets seated? Seating a little deeper may lower pressure some.
__________________
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 04-25-2017, 03:43 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2015
Location: Orangevale, Ca
Posts: 32
Re: ejector marks
Thanks for the reply. The bullets are seated at .524. C.O.L. is 3.353.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 04-25-2017, 03:47 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2015
Location: Orangevale, Ca
Posts: 32
Re: ejector marks
Barrelnut, when you say seat deeper, how much are you talking about?
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 04-25-2017, 04:09 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: End of the Oregon Trail
Posts: 2,244
Re: ejector marks
GW,

I just looked up the 7mm Weatherby Mag with 150 Barns on their web site and it says the the C.O.L. should be 3.250. So you are quite a bit long. And my understanding is that Barns bullets like a long jump and that might be to help relieve pressure since the copper alloy they use it harder than a lead/copper bullet. That's why they have the 3 rings, I believe, to help with pressure. So if you seat the bullet deeper back to around 3.250 it will have a longer free run before it hits the lands and that too can help relieve pressure and the ejector marks might go away. But the thing might not shoot as well, who knows. This is never easy is it. LOL. Plus Weatherbys are supposed to have long throats for long jumps to help relieve pressure already. My understanding is Weatherby did that because they loaded pretty hot to get those legendary Weatherby speeds.

Here's the link to the Barns PDF showing the COL: http://www.barnesbullets.com/files/2...erbyMagnum.pdf
__________________
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 04-25-2017, 04:49 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2011
Posts: 134
Re: ejector marks
have you tried shooting over a chronograph to see how fast its going. I was fighting ejector marks on one of my guns and I was well below book minimum. When i shot it over the crono, i was all the way up around the max speed which means for what ever reason the pressure was up.

I ended up switching to a slower burning powder plus backing it down a little more. I get a very faint ejector mark now. Unless you look hard you cant find it.

I thought seating the bullet out further as long as its not jammed into the lands helped reduce the pressure since there was more case volume. once its jammed into the lands it increases pressure a lot but i could be wrong on this. How did you find the lands on your gun, you may actually be into the lands, I had the problem when i used on of the hornady gauges.
Reply With Quote
  #7  
Unread 04-25-2017, 04:52 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2010
Posts: 272
Re: ejector marks
If your getting a raised bump from the brass starting to flow into the ejector hole its high pressure. If you are just seeing a ring impression without a raised bump the ejector hole may just have sharp edges. This can can be fixed by stoning the edges of the ejector hole.

Below is brass flow into the ejector and has a raised bump, caused by high chamber pressure and exceeding the elastic limits of the brass. This varies with brass hardness with softer brands of brass showing brass flow sooner than harder brands of brass.



Another thing to check is base expansion just above the extractor groove of the fired cases.

Simple Trick for Monitoring Pressure of Your Rifle Reloads | Hodgdon Reloading

Below a exagerated example of base of the case expanding due to high pressure.

Reply With Quote
Reply
Page 1 of 2 1 2

Bookmarks


« 6.5 x 47 Lapua Reloading | RL-17 worth it or not? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:11 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC