Dillion sticks behind their products awesome company ! I totally wore out my dillion 550 reloader after almost 20 years .I couldn't get the primer system to work any way possible .I used it to load my 416 and 338-378 a bunch and loaded over 30,000 357 rem maximums on it .I.loaded tons more but I wore out every part possible and finally sent it in.for repair .I was very surprised they sent me a new reloader and powder measurer.I was happy as a kid at Christmas.I had tried tons of times to fix it myself without any luck! Hope this one last rest of my.Life probably will ! DILLION is awesome ! __________________

Mike