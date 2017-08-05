Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page Dillion sticks behind their products awesome company !
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

Dillion sticks behind their products awesome company !
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-08-2017, 09:44 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2003
Location: Delta Junction Ak
Posts: 234
Dillion sticks behind their products awesome company !
I totally wore out my dillion 550 reloader after almost 20 years .I couldn't get the primer system to work any way possible .I used it to load my 416 and 338-378 a bunch and loaded over 30,000 357 rem maximums on it .I.loaded tons more but I wore out every part possible and finally sent it in.for repair .I was very surprised they sent me a new reloader and powder measurer.I was happy as a kid at Christmas.I had tried tons of times to fix it myself without any luck! Hope this one last rest of my.Life probably will ! DILLION is awesome !
__________________
Mike
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« 25-06 | long range bullets for 338 win mag »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:05 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC