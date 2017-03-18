|
Re: Digital scale help
Y, have had several digitals and personally had no luck with consistency. My RCBS 10-10 beam scale is very consistent and I check it with certified weights occasionally. Perhaps you've heard the rule "consistentcy makes accuracy ". I've read posts on this forum of digitals being dead on forever, just personally haven't witnessed one. I do have an electronic powder thrower for large batches of ar ammo just for plinking. WeiserBucks, unique analogy!
