Re: Digital scale help





https://cambridgeenviro.com/searchRe...rQuery=FX-120i I don't know your budget , but give this a look . I have the A&D FX120i scale and I like it . this is usually the cheapest place to buy from . the company is in Canada , so do the money exchange . mine was shipped from a warehouse in S Carolina or Georgia . the purchase was easy ,my credit card did the exchange . it's sort of a goofy set up cambridge has to order , but it was no problem . I've probably had it for 4 or 5 years now , and never a problem .