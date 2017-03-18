Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Digital scale help
  #1  
Unread 03-18-2017, 11:47 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Oregon
Posts: 334
Digital scale help
Looking for a scale for a lot more precision loading
The gempro 250 would fit bill possibly but a lot of people complain of drift in the scale
Tree offers one to .001 any recommended scales???
  #2  
Unread 03-18-2017, 12:23 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2016
Posts: 171
Re: Digital scale help
In my opinion, electronic scales work well for drug dealers. I use a beam scale exclusively, to many issues with electronic scales in the past for me .
  #3  
Unread 03-18-2017, 01:16 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,716
Re: Digital scale help
Y, have had several digitals and personally had no luck with consistency. My RCBS 10-10 beam scale is very consistent and I check it with certified weights occasionally. Perhaps you've heard the rule "consistentcy makes accuracy ". I've read posts on this forum of digitals being dead on forever, just personally haven't witnessed one. I do have an electronic powder thrower for large batches of ar ammo just for plinking. WeiserBucks, unique analogy!
__________________
No apology for liking Weatherbys
  #4  
Unread 03-18-2017, 01:31 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: clearfield county , Pa
Posts: 832
Re: Digital scale help
I don't know your budget , but give this a look . I have the A&D FX120i scale and I like it . this is usually the cheapest place to buy from . the company is in Canada , so do the money exchange . mine was shipped from a warehouse in S Carolina or Georgia . the purchase was easy ,my credit card did the exchange . it's sort of a goofy set up cambridge has to order , but it was no problem . I've probably had it for 4 or 5 years now , and never a problem .


https://cambridgeenviro.com/searchRe...rQuery=FX-120i
