Re: Dies, opinions I also love the redding dies, I use the master hunter die set, $120 for both the micro seating die & full re-size. Also there customer service is 2nd to NONE! I had a jammed case that was not coming out without damaging the die! I called their customer service talked to Don who told me to send to them, 1 week later I get a new re-size die in the mail. Also not sure if this is standard but he had me send a fired case that was not re-sized which I assume to make sure the new die fit correctly. There is a lot of great die companies out there but for me after that customer service & the quality of the dies I will only use Redding.