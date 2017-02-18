Re: Cutting Edge Bullets-Sealtite Band



Reloading Instructions



Thank you for your interest in shooting the latest technology in solid copper, match grade projectiles. Due to their unique design that includes a SealTiteband, or sealing band, there are some reloading practices that must be followed for optimum performance.

The copper used in the manufacturing of these projectiles is very soft and care must be taken in handling the bullets to ensure the SealTiteband or tip is not damaged. For this reason, they are packaged in a divided box. After the bullets are properly loaded into a case, the SealTiteband will be protected. Since these solid copper bullets rely solely on the hollow point being open for expansion, care must be taken to ensure the tip is not damaged as well. A paper clip can be used to open up the hole if it gets dented to ensure the bullet will expand properly by letting fluid enter the cavity which causes hydraulic pressure to split the tip.

We recommend to seat the bullets per note 4 instructions for load development and fine tuning can then be done with seating depth if accuracy is not satisfactory in this position.

Standard reloading procedures can be followed with a few exceptions:

Brass casings should be trimmed to standard trim length. Ensure the inside of the case mouth is chamfered a minimum of ¼ of the brass wall thickness preferably with a VLD chamfering tool. This will ensure the SealTite band is not sheared off if it needs to be installed further into the case than at the mouth of the case as well as preventing shaving of copper from the bullets body. When seating the bullets, press the bullets into the case until the SealTite Band comes close to brass case mouth or use the pre-established COAL method (see 4 below). This will allow approximately .020-.025 jump of the SealTite Band into the chamber throat. If less of a jump is required, blacken the entire bullet and seat it shallower looking for marks. Another method commonly used to seat bullets is to use an O.A.L gage to find where a bullet makes contact in a chamber. This method works well with the CEB bullets and is performed in the same manner as any bullet. Since our Meplat is machined and consistent from bullet to bullet, COAL can be measured very accurately. Measuring the COAL is an easier way for most people (including us), to seat our bullets to proper depth. The distance from the tip to the boat tail side of the SealTite Band is given in the individual bullet descriptions which is called the bullet projection length. This dimension plus the brass length will put the SealTite Band in perfect position which will be close to the case mouth. This will typically allow .020-.025 jump of STB into the chamber throat. If the cartridge overall length (COAL) is too long to fit into your magazine, the bullet can be seated deeper which in turn will give the bullet more jump into the chamber throat. Do not in any case seat the bullets with the SealTite Band deeper than one half of the brass neck length. Otherwise the bullets will not be held securely enough to ensure they will not move if dropped on the tip or bumped. Our bullets are capable of obtaining the same muzzle velocity as any other bullet of the same weight with similar pressure results. Our test results stated in the individual bullet descriptions are typically achieved using rifles with longer than standard barrels and are not typical results obtainable by using standard length barrels. Whatever your particular rifle is capable of producing speed wise with other bullets of a similar weight is what we recommend shooting our bullets at. As with any bullet, the maximum obtainable speed may or may not be the most accurate speed to shoot these bullets. This being said it is not uncommon with our "MAX" designated bullets to achieve higher velocities due to their short body length.