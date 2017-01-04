Copper bullet testing? New to reloading, just made my first test batch actually. In doing so I have always come across that mono bullets "take a few shots" from a clean barrel. I under stand the clean barrel theory, but as to the first few rounds... I've never thought of that part.



Those with copper bullet experience, how do you test a new load starting fresh?



I'm thinking to just load a few min loads and go from there... any ideas? With the prices for copper I'd prefer not to just waste them.



Bullet I'm using is Barnes LRX 6.5.



Thanks.