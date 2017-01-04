Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page Copper bullet testing?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

Copper bullet testing?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-01-2017, 12:29 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Meridian, ID
Posts: 30
Copper bullet testing?
New to reloading, just made my first test batch actually. In doing so I have always come across that mono bullets "take a few shots" from a clean barrel. I under stand the clean barrel theory, but as to the first few rounds... I've never thought of that part.

Those with copper bullet experience, how do you test a new load starting fresh?

I'm thinking to just load a few min loads and go from there... any ideas? With the prices for copper I'd prefer not to just waste them.

Bullet I'm using is Barnes LRX 6.5.

Thanks.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Quickload | Reminton 700LH 300RUM »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:37 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC