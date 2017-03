Re: Concentricity Question

My hunting/target loads are less than .001" out. If any are higher than that I either use them for fliers or I simply move the bullet out with a puller and reseat it.

__________________

AKA "BLACKTAIL SNIPER"

7LRM smithed by Gunwerks

Stiller TAC 300

Broughton fluted 5.75, 5c @ 28"

Graphite Black Cerakote

Jewell Trigger

GreyBull Precision Stock

180VLD's@3145fps. with 72.8grs. of H1000, 215m primer