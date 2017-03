concentricity problems Loading for the 28 nosler and with new brass and the 195's concentricity of the brass and loaded rounds were perfect i checked every one of them and were .002 .001. after i fire formed by brass bumped the shoulders back .002 and cleaned them and got ready to load some more. i checked my brass and they were all under .001 concentricity using my widden full lenght size die. pretty happy at this point i charge some cases and seat a 195 in the widden comp seating dies and they come out at .007. I try some more and get the same results. nothing has changed with my dies. i tried my other seating stem that came with the die set and its the same change shell holders thinking maybe something was wrong with it, same results. i'm not sure why they seated so good in new brass and not so well in the fire formed brass. the initial neck tension on the new brass was .0025 and i wanted to try .0015 on the fire formed so i changed the neck collar.