Re: Comparing Brass I agree with the Bushing die part.

You will not gain anything by going with Hornady brass. If anything, you will get less brass life. Since you have once fired Win brass that's been fire formed to your chamber, you are already ahead of the game. Lapua brass is very nice durable brass, but honestly if you have weight sorted, and deburred flash holes with your current lot of brass, I don't see you gaining accuracy. You could probably push the brass a little harder and get to the next node. That's a decision you'll have to make. I guess you could probably get more uniform neck thickness with Lapua, but I haven't noticed this with 338 Lapua brass.



I'm might get flamed for this, but another option in the die decision is, a Lee ultimate die set. It has a collet die that will load very strait ammo, the other dies in the set are just as good as any other standard die set.

"Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.



An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.



Guns have only two enemies, rust and politicians



Know Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...



The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the others





Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.



For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin... __________________"Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.Guns have only two enemies, rust and politiciansKnow Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the othersFree men do not ask permission to bear arms.For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin...