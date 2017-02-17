Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Comparing Brass
02-17-2017, 01:33 PM
Comparing Brass
I'm interested in shooting in my local 600 Marksman match and setting up to shoot my stock Remington 700 243 SPS Varmint. I've put a Boyd's Pro Varmint Stock on it and bedded and pillar bedded it. I have a Nikon Prostaff 5 3.5-14x40 XR with a Timney trigger on the rifle.

I tell you what I have so you know I'm not starting with high dollar stuff and just wanting to get started with what I have. With that said...

I'm thinking of getting better brass than the once fired Winchester brass I already have. I can get Hornady brass locally and thought that would be a better place to start for around $.70 a piece. Would lupua brass be a lot better than Hornady brass? Will it make that much difference in my stock rifle?
02-17-2017, 01:44 PM
Re: Comparing Brass
Have not used lapua brass.

Using Win of the same lot, sorted into batches by 3/10 gr weight, after case prep.
FL size, trim, uniform the flash hole.

Buy Redding Type S FL sizing bushing die.



For top accuracy a bushing die is a must so you don't over work the brass as with standard dies. The complete operation of full length sizing the case and the neck is done in one simple operation. The body of the brass is supported while the floating bushing sizes the neck. YOu have the choice of how much neck to size, all or part. Works well with or without the expander button. You can still decap the primer. Bushing are extra.

Accuracy is good with 68gr or 90 gr match Berger bullets IMR 4350 and/or IMr 4831
02-17-2017, 01:56 PM
Re: Comparing Brass
I agree with the Bushing die part.
You will not gain anything by going with Hornady brass. If anything, you will get less brass life. Since you have once fired Win brass that's been fire formed to your chamber, you are already ahead of the game. Lapua brass is very nice durable brass, but honestly if you have weight sorted, and deburred flash holes with your current lot of brass, I don't see you gaining accuracy. You could probably push the brass a little harder and get to the next node. That's a decision you'll have to make. I guess you could probably get more uniform neck thickness with Lapua, but I haven't noticed this with 338 Lapua brass.

I'm might get flamed for this, but another option in the die decision is, a Lee ultimate die set. It has a collet die that will load very strait ammo, the other dies in the set are just as good as any other standard die set.
__________________
"Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.

An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.

Guns have only two enemies, rust and politicians

Know Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...

The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the others


Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.

For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin...
