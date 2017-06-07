Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page Cleaning your dies
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

Cleaning your dies
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-06-2017, 07:23 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2013
Posts: 87
Cleaning your dies
I'm curious how often everyone cleans there dies and how they prefer to do so.

I clean mine about once per year unless it's my cast bullet seater and crimping dies. The bullet live builds up pretty quickly in them so I'll take them apart and scrape out tge bullet lube and wipe it down with a rag to polish then clean. My others I will take them apart and spray in some CLP and wipe then down. I put them back together the next time I use them so I don't forget to retune them.

Kyle
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Rookie Question | 20" 5R rifled barrel bullet weight »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:57 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC