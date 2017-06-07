Cleaning your dies I'm curious how often everyone cleans there dies and how they prefer to do so.



I clean mine about once per year unless it's my cast bullet seater and crimping dies. The bullet live builds up pretty quickly in them so I'll take them apart and scrape out tge bullet lube and wipe it down with a rag to polish then clean. My others I will take them apart and spray in some CLP and wipe then down. I put them back together the next time I use them so I don't forget to retune them.



Kyle