Reloading

Cleaning frequency?
02-27-2017, 11:14 AM
Cleaning frequency?
Just something I've been thinking about after reading some post and doing a lil searching.

How often will you clean your barrel?
I've read a lot that say 10-20 shots some say after 250 shots.
Had my gunsmith say he doesn't clean at all during load development. Also have seen a lot of smith's and barrel makers say they see way more barrels damaged by cleaning than shooting them out.

I was always kind of anal in getting my barrel squeaky clean after I shot regardless of how many rounds fired.
Now I'm trying a "light" clean after shooting consisting of 6-8 wet and dry patches run through then a thorough cleaning every few wks or about 150 rounds, whichever comes first. Of course I want to avoid damage but I also want to avoid deposits that may become very difficult to remove over time.

So what do you all think?
Reply With Quote

02-27-2017, 11:32 AM
Re: Cleaning frequency?
My sense is that it essentially is dependent on the nature of the bore and caliber of the rifle. I have had rifles that would take over a hundred rounds (maybe more) without any loss of accuracy. I presently have a Winchester 7 mm RM that shoots 1/2 to 9/16 five shot 100 yd groups for the first 10 to 15 rounds and then the groups open up. When cleaning this bore, there is significant powder fouling forward of the chamber for about 10 to 12 inches. After this is removed, via careful cleaning, the accuracy returns. I have always followed range sessions (30 to 50 rounds) with this rifle with a Wipe Out treatment to thoroughly remove powder and copper fouling. This is the nature of this rifle that I live with. Since it is a hunting piece, I can live with its accuracy profile. I have yet to fire 15 rounds during a hunting trip!!
Reply With Quote
02-27-2017, 11:41 AM
Re: Cleaning frequency?
With my hunting rifles I always clean to get all the powder and copper fouling out that I can, this may take alot or a little amount of patches and solvent. It sort of depends on how much shooting I've been doing at the range. But what I like to do is about after every 3rd shot just do a general cleaning with ballistol. Once my rifle is zeroed I'll clean it good and shoot from a cold clean bore to make sure of zero then clean it good and store it until ready to use. Hope this helps it's what works best for me.
Reply With Quote
02-27-2017, 11:47 AM
Re: Cleaning frequency?
When testing different bullets I clean after every group and then fire two foulers. If using a hunting rifle or varmint rifle I run them till the accuracy falls off.
Reply With Quote
02-27-2017, 12:12 PM
Re: Cleaning frequency?
My rifles I clean about every 150 shots unless I see accuracy falling off before that. OR I always clean if I get caught hunting in very wet weather. I never hunt with a newly cleaned bore without firing some foulers.
Reply With Quote
02-27-2017, 12:16 PM
Re: Cleaning frequency?
I use hex boron nitride and I clean after 300-400 rounds depending on cartridge.
I coat the bullets with Hex and coat the barrel with a slurry of hex and alcohol. The hex is also fights corrosion some say better than oil. So I run a undersized bore snake thru after a range trip and put it in the safe.
Reply With Quote
02-27-2017, 01:50 PM
Re: Cleaning frequency?
Thanks all for the reply's and I think now I was going a lil overboard with cleaning before. I'm gonna stick with the light cleaning and occasional thorough cleaning till I see reason not too. Might even go to just running a bore snake through once or twice in between thorough cleanings.
Reply With Quote
