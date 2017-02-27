|
Re: Cleaning frequency?
I use hex boron nitride and I clean after 300-400 rounds depending on cartridge.
I coat the bullets with Hex and coat the barrel with a slurry of hex and alcohol. The hex is also fights corrosion some say better than oil. So I run a undersized bore snake thru after a range trip and put it in the safe.
