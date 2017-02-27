Cleaning frequency? Just something I've been thinking about after reading some post and doing a lil searching.



How often will you clean your barrel?

I've read a lot that say 10-20 shots some say after 250 shots.

Had my gunsmith say he doesn't clean at all during load development. Also have seen a lot of smith's and barrel makers say they see way more barrels damaged by cleaning than shooting them out.



I was always kind of anal in getting my barrel squeaky clean after I shot regardless of how many rounds fired.

Now I'm trying a "light" clean after shooting consisting of 6-8 wet and dry patches run through then a thorough cleaning every few wks or about 150 rounds, whichever comes first. Of course I want to avoid damage but I also want to avoid deposits that may become very difficult to remove over time.



So what do you all think?