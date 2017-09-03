Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Clean inside case neck ?
03-09-2017, 11:41 AM
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: N.E. PA. (Pocono Mtn.)
Posts: 492
Clean inside case neck ?
Hi fellas, is it a good idea to clean inside the case and case neck every time you clean deprime and resize your brass. I haven't in the past because I didn't think it was necessary.
03-09-2017, 11:53 AM
Join Date: May 2006
Location: Utah
Posts: 157
Re: Clean inside case neck ?
yes, ill run a nylon brush of applicable size in and out one time weather or not the brass is going in the vibratory cleaner or right off the resizing die.
03-09-2017, 12:11 PM
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: North Central Valley California
Posts: 2,197
Re: Clean inside case neck ?
Yes, Waynzee, IMO it's good practice to clean the inside of the case necks. My preferred method is to run them through the sonic cleaning cycle and, while they're still wet, chase the necks with a nylon brush before dropping them back into the cleaning solution for a brief re-wash - then rinse. I brush the primer pockets at the same time.
If I'm not using the sonic cleaner (when using the dry media vibratory tumbler) I still run a brush through the necks before tumbling. Only difference is that for a dry cleaning I use a bronze brush.
03-09-2017, 01:21 PM
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Idaho
Posts: 12
Re: Clean inside case neck ?
I also use a sonic but when they are finished there is nothing left in side the case or primer pocket to brush just rinse several times and dry....

I sonic vibrate until clean usually about 1 hr.

Using 1 big heaping table spoon of lemon shine and 1 heaping table spoon of dawn dish soap per 2 guarts of heated/hot water...
03-09-2017, 01:49 PM
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: N.E. PA. (Pocono Mtn.)
Posts: 492
Re: Clean inside case neck ?
Thanks guys, what would be the benefit cleaning inside every time ? I should mention that I use corn cob media in a Lyman tumbler, old school but it works, just takes a little longer.
Reply With Quote
