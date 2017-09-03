Re: Clean inside case neck ? Yes, Waynzee, IMO it's good practice to clean the inside of the case necks. My preferred method is to run them through the sonic cleaning cycle and, while they're still wet, chase the necks with a nylon brush before dropping them back into the cleaning solution for a brief re-wash - then rinse. I brush the primer pockets at the same time.

If I'm not using the sonic cleaner (when using the dry media vibratory tumbler) I still run a brush through the necks before tumbling. Only difference is that for a dry cleaning I use a bronze brush.





I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............

Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member



American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.



