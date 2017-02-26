Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Cheytac question
Unread 02-26-2017, 11:36 PM
Cheytac question
What tool do you guys use to correct runout on your cheytac cartridges? I don't think the one hornady makes is big enough.

Thank you
Unread 02-27-2017, 12:07 AM
Re: Cheytac question
I don't push the bullets, I turn the case a couple times while I seat the bullet. It seems like pushing the bullet would mess with neck tension to me.

I can get most of them close to .001 doing this, but will get an occasional bad one. I use those for foulers.
