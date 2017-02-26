Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
#
1
02-26-2017, 11:36 PM
jbs2014
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Kansas
Posts: 106
Cheytac question
What tool do you guys use to correct runout on your cheytac cartridges? I don't think the one hornady makes is big enough.
Thank you
#
2
02-27-2017, 12:07 AM
nmbarta
Bronze Member
Join Date: Mar 2014
Posts: 61
Re: Cheytac question
I don't push the bullets, I turn the case a couple times while I seat the bullet. It seems like pushing the bullet would mess with neck tension to me.
I can get most of them close to .001 doing this, but will get an occasional bad one. I use those for foulers.
