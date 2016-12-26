Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Reloading
Cfe223 and 308 Win ?
#
1
12-26-2016, 10:19 AM
alaska
Gold Member
Join Date: Feb 2010
Location: North Pole
Posts: 599
Cfe223 and 308 Win ?
Just bought a pound of CFE223 for my 308 Win
Plan on using 168gr in it with CFE223............anyone tried CFE223 in the 308 Win. .?
#
2
12-26-2016, 01:28 PM
Dgd6mm
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 1,087
Re: Cfe223 and 308 Win ?
This is not exactly what you are asking for....
175 SMK
Winchester brass
Oal 2.850"
44.7 grains CFE .223
100-1000 yards every 100 , very accurate. 26" Shilen Select barrel 1-10 twist. This is a load I took off of Quick Load
Don Dunlap
