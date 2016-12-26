     close
Cfe223 and 308 Win ?
Unread 12-26-2016, 10:19 AM
Cfe223 and 308 Win ?
Just bought a pound of CFE223 for my 308 Win

Plan on using 168gr in it with CFE223............anyone tried CFE223 in the 308 Win. .?
    Unread 12-26-2016, 01:28 PM
    Re: Cfe223 and 308 Win ?
    This is not exactly what you are asking for....
    175 SMK
    Winchester brass
    Oal 2.850"
    44.7 grains CFE .223

    100-1000 yards every 100 , very accurate. 26" Shilen Select barrel 1-10 twist. This is a load I took off of Quick Load


    Don Dunlap
