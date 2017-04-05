CBTO, Freebore and Mag length



I"m getting ready to order a Remage Barrel for a .223 build I'm working on. Northland shooters Supply offers 4 different Reamers: Std., Ackley Imp, Wylde, and Match. I have 3 goals I'm trying to achieve:

Maximize case capacity, but also, not have round seated out so far to where there's less than ~1 caliber of seating depth.

Ensure rounds will feed from an AICS pattern magazine (so OAL needs to be less than ~2.50")

Ensure that the round set at the Max OAL (based on mag limits) will be able to slightly Jam, and still have room to chase the lands as the throat erodes a little.

I have the reamer prints from NSS. Boltface to end of leade/start of throat measurements:



223 Match - 90 thou freebore, 1.876", 1.5deg leade angle

223 Wylde - 78 thou freebore, 1.8504", 1.25deg leade angle

223 AI - 60 thou freebore, 1.8487", 1.5deg leade angle

223 Std. - 25 thou freebore, 1.812", 3.16deg leade angle



Here's my thoughts:

I intend to use the 90gr. Berger VLD to a ~2.50" OAL (maybe a little under to allow chasing the lands). From the dummy round, I would measure the CBTO. My understanding is that the CBTO measurements should be approximately the equivalent (ignoring a small error due to the leade angle) to the 1.8XXX measurements above. i would then subtract about .010 off of that measurement to allow for Jam, and then round down to the nearest Reamer. So for example, if CBTO measures 1.870, i would subtract .010 to get an "ideal" reamer length of 1.860, and then round down to the Wylde at 1.8504.



If this was 100% custom, I would just send a dummy round to the gunsmith and let him do all the math, but that's not the case, i have a choice of these 4 reamers.



