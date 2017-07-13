Case trim decision I bought 140 Nosler 260 cases in good condition other than the fact they were sized to 7mm08. They have been trimmed by the last owner to anywhere between 2.010" and 2.030" I have annealed a few and sized them. Should I just find the longer ones and make a batch the same? These are hopefully going to be my good brass for target. Maybe I just eave the shorter ones till they grow after a few firings. Or should I just trim them shorter? __________________

