Case trim decision
07-13-2017, 09:12 PM
Case trim decision
I bought 140 Nosler 260 cases in good condition other than the fact they were sized to 7mm08. They have been trimmed by the last owner to anywhere between 2.010" and 2.030" I have annealed a few and sized them. Should I just find the longer ones and make a batch the same? These are hopefully going to be my good brass for target. Maybe I just eave the shorter ones till they grow after a few firings. Or should I just trim them shorter?
07-13-2017, 11:52 PM
Re: Case trim decision
The trim length for the 260 Rem. is 2.025. Once you resize the cases to 260 Rem. I would trim the long ones to 2.025 and let the shorter ones gain length with firing till you could trim them all the exact same length. Good Luck and Happy Shooting.
07-13-2017, 11:59 PM
Re: Case trim decision
That would be nice but most seem to be around 2.015". Some are even at 2.005".
I didn't really want to have to fire them a few times before they become good. Wonder if I can fit an expander ball in my neck sizing die and squash them a bit longer. I have other brass options. PMC, PPU, Winchester, Remington and some brand new Lapua 308 brass. This is the only 260 head stamp I have though.
