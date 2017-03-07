Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Case over pressure and altitude.
Case over pressure and altitude.
Hello all. Before I get started, yes, I've searched the ends did the internet looking for a comprehensive answer to this question.

I was bit by the reloading bug several years ago when I was stationed in Rapid City. Elevation there is about 3300 feet. About a year ago I was re-assigned to NW Louisiana, where the elevation is about 300 feet.

Not once did I ever experience case over pressure while in Rapid City. No case flow, no sticky bolt, no cratered or flat primers, and no popped primers. As soon as I moved down here I've had it in three guns. The only, but undeniable, sign is a perfect circle from case flow into the plunger. My Savage 30-06 (the worst offender) and my 22-250 and 7mm-08 in 700s all seem to b sensitive to it now. New brass to boot.

The only variable that has changed is altitude and to a degree humidity. I'm shooting my same supply of powder that I had up there in very similar temperatures. Can someone please teach me the science as to how a slight change in the mercury can cause this, or give me a second opinion to the cause?
Re: Case over pressure and altitude.
You have given almost no information - load, powder, bullets, rifles, temperatures in Rapid City and NW Louisiana, were the loads max in Rapid City?

Common, please give us something to work with... :(
Re: Case over pressure and altitude.
That is a viable explaination. At lower elevation the atmosphere is more dense in terms of molecules per unit volume. Greater medium density, in this case the atmosphere, will yield more pressure (generally).
ICAO standard atmospheric pressure at sea level is 29.92"HG (at standard temperature). At 3,000 MSL standard atmospheric pressure is 26.8" HG (at standard temperature. In aviation we use a rule of thumb of 1" less mercury for every 1,000' up, you can see that holds pretty close, provided the temperature is the same.
Here is a table that lists standard pressure up to 10,000' MSL. It is an excerpt from here Table 1-6.U.S. Standard Atmosphere Heights and Temperatures . More indepth explaination exists, but for your purposes this should provide you a pretty good idea as to what you experienced.
Sea Level 0' 29.9" 100.0%

1000'305 28.9"733 14.2 97.7%
1500' 457 28.3"720 13.9 96.0%
2000'610 27.8"707 13.7 95.4%
2500' 762 27.3"694 13.4 92.5%
3000 914 26.8 681 13.2 90.8%
3500 1067 26.3 669 12.9 89.1%
4000 1219 25.8 656 12.7 87.4%
5000 1524 24.9 632 12.2 84.3%
6000 1829 24.0 609 11.8 81.2%
7000 2134 23.1 586 11.3 78.2%
8000 2438 22.2 564 10.9 75.3%
9000 2743 21.4 543 10.5 72.4%
10000 3048 20.6 523 69.7%
Re: Case over pressure and altitude.
That does not explain or account for his high pressure signs.
Re: Case over pressure and altitude.
That does not explain or account for his high pressure signs.
I would beg to differ sir. Assuming that the OP is in fact shooting the same stock of components in the same rifles, as he states he is. He further states, at a very similar air temperature.
Possibly, he's not giving us accurate information in an effort to start a keyboard ******* match. I have no way to confirm or deny that and have to limit my answer to assuming he is providing accurate information. Maybe he is, maybe he isn't.
That being stated, I can report that I just Saturday witnessed my friend go through the same issue. He lives at about 5,000' and shot here with us at 1,300'. His load using H4350 shoots with no indication of adverse pressure at his place. I have personally witnessed him shoot the rifle and load at his place and have shot it myself. He had a slightly sticky bolt lift on Saturday while here. He fired a total of three rounds before we thought it better to just put his rig away and enjoy the other toys on hand. He drove back home checked over the rifle and broke down a couple pieces of his ammo. He confirmed they were correct, re-seated the bullets and had no issue firing the ammunition at his place.
