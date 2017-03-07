Re: Case over pressure and altitude. Quote: CatShooter Originally Posted by That does not explain or account for his high pressure signs.

Possibly, he's not giving us accurate information in an effort to start a keyboard ******* match. I have no way to confirm or deny that and have to limit my answer to assuming he is providing accurate information. Maybe he is, maybe he isn't.

That being stated, I can report that I just Saturday witnessed my friend go through the same issue. He lives at about 5,000' and shot here with us at 1,300'. His load using H4350 shoots with no indication of adverse pressure at his place. I have personally witnessed him shoot the rifle and load at his place and have shot it myself. He had a slightly sticky bolt lift on Saturday while here. He fired a total of three rounds before we thought it better to just put his rig away and enjoy the other toys on hand. He drove back home checked over the rifle and broke down a couple pieces of his ammo. He confirmed they were correct, re-seated the bullets and had no issue firing the ammunition at his place.