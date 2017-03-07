Case over pressure and altitude.

That is a viable explaination. At lower elevation the atmosphere is more dense in terms of molecules per unit volume. Greater medium density, in this case the atmosphere, will yield more pressure (generally).
ICAO standard atmospheric pressure at sea level is 29.92"HG (at standard temperature). At 3,000 MSL standard atmospheric pressure is 26.8" HG (at standard temperature. In aviation we use a rule of thumb of 1" less mercury for every 1,000' up, you can see that holds pretty close, provided the temperature is the same.
Here is a table that lists standard pressure up to 10,000' MSL. It is an excerpt from here Table 1-6.U.S. Standard Atmosphere Heights and Temperatures
. More indepth explaination exists, but for your purposes this should provide you a pretty good idea as to what you experienced.
Sea Level 0' 29.9" 100.0%
1000'305 28.9"733 14.2 97.7%
1500' 457 28.3"720 13.9 96.0%
2000'610 27.8"707 13.7 95.4%
2500' 762 27.3"694 13.4 92.5%
3000 914 26.8 681 13.2 90.8%
3500 1067 26.3 669 12.9 89.1%
4000 1219 25.8 656 12.7 87.4%
5000 1524 24.9 632 12.2 84.3%
6000 1829 24.0 609 11.8 81.2%
7000 2134 23.1 586 11.3 78.2%
8000 2438 22.2 564 10.9 75.3%
9000 2743 21.4 543 10.5 72.4%
10000 3048 20.6 523 69.7%