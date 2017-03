Re: Case head separation We had a guy separate a case at a competition on Saturday. Not one other issue with ammo aside from the one case and it completely separated. He had trouble opening the bolt, then just the head popped out. He tipped it up and the rest of the case fell out.



It was (I believe) once fired, .308 lake city brass. Could one have been short from the start? Maybe it wasn't noticed because the sizing die never touched the shoulder? All of his brass was sized by the same operation.