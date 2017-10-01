     close
Case head separation?
Unread 01-10-2017, 07:45 PM
Case head separation?
A first for me... I had a case come out of the chamber in 2 pieces the other day, separated at the case head.

The case was on it's 4th firing.

Since I was loading right towards the top of the load data, I had been checking for pressure signs every firing. I saw none. Primers always looked good. Nothing funny looking on the case head. Cases always extracted easily. Primer pockets weren't loose at all.

I shot 20 rounds that day loaded identical. Only had that 1 case come apart.

This is a newer rifle for me. I'm trying to think through what could have caused this if I wasn't seeing pressure signs. Is there a chance that my chamber is too large or the sizing die is too small? It is a factory barrel. When I measure fired cases just above where the 1 case had the head separation, they measure at 0.479. When I measure a case that I've already sized they measure 0.473. Is 0.006 too much to squeeze brass back down?

This is a straight walled magnum cartridge. There is no shoulder to measure. But when I full length size standard rifle cases, I usually only bump the shoulder back around 0.002 to 0.003.

Any of you guys experience case head separation when you weren't seeing pressure signs? Obviously this makes me a little nervous to reload ANY of the cases again. Thanks!
"4 out of the 5 Great Lakes prefer Michigan"
    Unread 01-10-2017, 07:59 PM
    Re: Case head separation?
    I would not fire any more until you bisect a few cases for inspection.

    You should get a Hornady Headspace Bushing. I have to believe maybe you could be FL sizing your cases too far. ???? Maybe.
    I cut a couple of cases apart once in a while to inspect for problems.
    Brice
    Unread 01-10-2017, 08:28 PM
    Re: Case head separation?
    Originally Posted by engineer40 View Post
    This is a straight walled magnum cartridge.
    What cartridge?
    Unread 01-10-2017, 08:31 PM
    Re: Case head separation?
    I have only experienced case head seperation when I pushed my case shoulders to far back due to a mis-adjusted die. I believe even excissive pressure will not seperate a case head unless the shoulder is pushed too far back. I have no experience with straight walled cases.I believe you would have to adjust your die to headspace on the case mouth if that is possible with a belted straight walled case. What cartridge are you loading for.
    Unread 01-10-2017, 08:47 PM
    Re: Case head separation?
    Many moons ago Jimmy and I had to make a flying trip up to the ranch because we were in a terrible cold wave blasting in straight from the arctic.

    We spent roughly 10-12hrs a day cutting ice and pulling it out in huge sabs with a tractor so the cows could drink at least twice a day.

    Six days later when we get home it dawns on us that we left the tumble on full of .220 Swift and 7RM cases.

    When we started resizing them we learned quickly that the excess tumbling had actually ground away so much material they were just trash. That's the only time I've run into such a problem. Some cracked at the shoulder and neck and some around the case head of the 7RM's.

    Thin, weak brass will do that too you.
    Unread 01-10-2017, 09:00 PM
    Re: Case head separation?
    460 S&W Magnum - The sizing die is working the brass a lot. But to get the correct neck tension on the bullets, it has to. Neck tension is important for a revolver, not as much for a TC single shot.

    Try "neck sizing" RCBS has said to size the brass just below where the base of the bullet ends.

    Trial and error, making adjustments , size more if needed for brass to fit the chamber.

    Size just enough of the brass so that if will fit the chamber.
    Unread 01-10-2017, 09:12 PM
    Re: Case head separation?
    The die has to size extra small in diameter to allow for thin walled brass differences, between brands.
