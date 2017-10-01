Case head separation? A first for me... I had a case come out of the chamber in 2 pieces the other day, separated at the case head.



The case was on it's 4th firing.



Since I was loading right towards the top of the load data, I had been checking for pressure signs every firing. I saw none. Primers always looked good. Nothing funny looking on the case head. Cases always extracted easily. Primer pockets weren't loose at all.



I shot 20 rounds that day loaded identical. Only had that 1 case come apart.



This is a newer rifle for me. I'm trying to think through what could have caused this if I wasn't seeing pressure signs. Is there a chance that my chamber is too large or the sizing die is too small? It is a factory barrel. When I measure fired cases just above where the 1 case had the head separation, they measure at 0.479. When I measure a case that I've already sized they measure 0.473. Is 0.006 too much to squeeze brass back down?



This is a straight walled magnum cartridge. There is no shoulder to measure. But when I full length size standard rifle cases, I usually only bump the shoulder back around 0.002 to 0.003.



Any of you guys experience case head separation when you weren't seeing pressure signs? Obviously this makes me a little nervous to reload ANY of the cases again. Thanks! __________________

