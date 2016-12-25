Cartridges suitable for CFE-223 I'm doing some load development for my cousin's 8x57 with CFE-223 and I'll likely only use a fraction of the pound of powder. I'm interested in this powder because it seems to give much higher velocities in a lot of cartridges on Hodgdon's reloading website. I don't see it listed as a powder for a lot of the rifles I have. I'm wondering if anyone has found this powder to be really good in any of the following cartridges/bullet weights



30-06 with 165-180 grain bullets

35 Whelen with 220-250 grain bullets

358 Winchester with 180-225 grain bullets

260 AI with 130-140 grain bullets

300 Blackout with 100-120 grain bullets



Thanks!