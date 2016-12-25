     close
12-25-2016, 01:41 PM
Cartridges suitable for CFE-223
I'm doing some load development for my cousin's 8x57 with CFE-223 and I'll likely only use a fraction of the pound of powder. I'm interested in this powder because it seems to give much higher velocities in a lot of cartridges on Hodgdon's reloading website. I don't see it listed as a powder for a lot of the rifles I have. I'm wondering if anyone has found this powder to be really good in any of the following cartridges/bullet weights

30-06 with 165-180 grain bullets
35 Whelen with 220-250 grain bullets
358 Winchester with 180-225 grain bullets
260 AI with 130-140 grain bullets
300 Blackout with 100-120 grain bullets

Thanks!
    12-25-2016, 01:53 PM
    Re: Cartridges suitable for CFE-223
    Should be a good powder option in all listed except 300 Blackout...
    Too slow burning for it.
    12-25-2016, 02:45 PM
    Re: Cartridges suitable for CFE-223
    Don't forget 6.5 Grendel, 6.5 Creed, 5.56/223 w/ 77gr+ bullets, .308 Win, .22-250 w/ heavies, .243 with heavies, 22/6/6.5/7/30 BR, 7mm-08, 6.5x47L with heavies...

    Essentially, it would be ideal in .308 Win and smaller cartrdiges.

    Like was mentioned, WAY too slow for .300 BLK. I run Hodgdon H110 and Alliant 300-MP in my .300 BLK for both super and subsonic loads.
