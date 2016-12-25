|
Re: Cartridges suitable for CFE-223
Don't forget 6.5 Grendel, 6.5 Creed, 5.56/223 w/ 77gr+ bullets, .308 Win, .22-250 w/ heavies, .243 with heavies, 22/6/6.5/7/30 BR, 7mm-08, 6.5x47L with heavies...
Essentially, it would be ideal in .308 Win and smaller cartrdiges.
Like was mentioned, WAY too slow for .300 BLK. I run Hodgdon H110 and Alliant 300-MP in my .300 BLK for both super and subsonic loads.
