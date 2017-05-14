Re: Canalure importance First, Seat the bullet where you find the best accuracy. If that falls on the cannelure that's where it falls. You can still get a sufficient crimp if it doesn't fall on the cannelure.

As far as crimping, it generally doesn't take much to do the trick and is not usually a necessity. I only lightly crimp ammo (150g Hornady SST) I intend to shoot in my C-308, similar to a PTR-91 or G3, as it has an exceptionally violent resciprocation and has proven to be able to move uncrimped bullets in the magazine. Even that isn't a huge deal, from a safety standpoint, if there is enough powder behind the bullet so that it can't get back into the case. That could be catastrophic. Load the magazine and shoot a few rounds and pull the rest to measure. If they move crimp them as heavily as you have to to hold the bullet in place. If they do not move it's up to you. I have found no NEED to crimp, and do not crimp, anything I build for either of my 30/338 win mag, any of my .30/06 or 6.5/06. YMMV