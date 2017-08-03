Can inside necks be TO clean?

Re: Can inside necks be TOO clean? Too clean of case necks, without lubing the case neck prior to seating bullets will cause much different seating forces to seat the bullets, compared to case necks that aren't cleaned down to the bare, raw brass.



I ultrasonic clean my brass also. I use Hornady Unique case resizing wax on Q-tips to lube the case necks just prior to priming and powder charging. It improves the consistency of the friction between the case neck and the bullet. RCBS Imperial case resizing wax is also a very good product. The Hornady is cheaper, easier to apply, and easier to remove any excess. Do this before charging the casings with powder.



If you lube after cleaning, then it's not possible to get them too clean, unless you're physically removing the brass in the process - resulting in thinner and thinner case necks over time - eventually destroying the cases.



I've also reloaded fired brass without any cleaning of the case necks. The carbon residue is a friction reducer. But I currently ultrasonic clean and lube with one of the wax products. It's a two-step process. Waxed Q-tip to apply. Unwaxed Q-tip to remove excess. One clean Q-tip is good for wax removal on 25-50 waxed case necks. Less messy than the graphite, powered products, and provides more consistent friction reduction, IMO. Also helps prevent bullets from bonding to the case necks over time, better than powdered products, because the wax results in 100% coverage 100% of the time.