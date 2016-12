Re: Can I fire form 308 Norma Mag brass in a 300 Win Mag chamber safely? putting a secondary shoulder on the brass may be enough to blow it out, but you are over a tenth inch short.

With 300win being rather easy to get and the rather high probability of case rupture, I wouldn't bother and sell your 308 norma brass to fund buying 300win brass.

I wouldn't do it and I fireform a lot of stuff...