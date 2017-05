Re: Cam over? cam over is when the shellholder makes solid contact with the die , you feel the contact but keep pushing then you feel the press kind of go over center , " cam over " .



you will get cam over by adjusting the die to make contact with the shellholder when it's raised all the way up , then lower the shellholder and give the die a quarter turn down . when you raise the shellholder again go the whole way , you will feel the press cam over .