Calipers and Velocity Consistency Hi All,

Looking to fine tune my loads for my 28 nosler. Still going through the process of finding the perfect load and want to tidy up what I see as a few loose ends. With regard to calipers I'm currently using a digital calipar "Mako". It is all plastic and I notice I have to try and apply the same pressure each time to ensure I get an accurate reading and was thinking that was rather loose as I can get up to 20-25 thou difference in pressure applied when checking the oal of a given load. Can anyone recommend the best that money can buy be it digital or not?

Can I also ask what are the other variables I need to iron out to achieve consistency in velocity. I've been told I need to look at annealing my cases to get more consistent neck tension?

Currently using 92gns of 2218 pushing a 95gn berger averaging 3150fps. Berger is on the lands. Brass is all new Nosler Custom Brass to date(still working through first round of firing.

Rifle is custom built 28" fluted hardy barrel, braked, with predator action. Built purposely to shoot only the 195's. 3100fps was my build goal. I currently have 1/2 moa accuracy at 200m which I'm happy with but I have a 30fps spread atm that I want to trim down. Am I being unreasonable?

Thanks in advance