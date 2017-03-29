|
Re: bushing dies vs stanard
Great ammo can be made with standard dies.
We were talking about this in another thread, I like bushing dies, or I'll put together a set of dies from different manufacturers.
I personally like a Lee collet die, with a Redding body die and a Hornady new dimension seater die with the micro adjust.
I use a RCBS FL bushing die and a standard seater with my 338 Lapua.
Depending on how serious you are about your loads being as perfect as you can make them, buy a concentricity gauge and check your loads. That's why I went with bushing and collet dies.
