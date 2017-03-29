Re: bushing dies vs stanard Great ammo can be made with standard dies.

We were talking about this in another thread, I like bushing dies, or I'll put together a set of dies from different manufacturers.

I personally like a Lee collet die, with a Redding body die and a Hornady new dimension seater die with the micro adjust.

I use a RCBS FL bushing die and a standard seater with my 338 Lapua.

Depending on how serious you are about your loads being as perfect as you can make them, buy a concentricity gauge and check your loads. That's why I went with bushing and collet dies. __________________

Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.