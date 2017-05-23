Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Bumped Shoulders too much
05-23-2017, 09:17 PM
Bumped Shoulders too much
I have been reloading for over 40 years, so I guess I am on the downhill slide of CRS. I had my sizing die set up (so I thought) to bump my shoulder back .0015 on my 338 RUM. I prepped and resized all of my once fired remington brass that I used to break in my new barrel last year. I loaded some shells with my pet load of 99 grs of RL33 and a 300 gr Berger OTM and headed to the range. I haven't shot the rifle since I had it Ceracoated last month. It shot like crap! I went back to the shop and double checked everything I had done. First I used a case comparator and found out that my shoulders were bumped back almost .010! They now measured the same as new Nosler brass, and the reason I haven't used the Nosler brass is because they are short to start with, so fire forming is necessary. So no I have a dilema, waste components to fire form all of this brass, or just start over with other brass. I hate to have to fire form so many rounds when I am trying to conserve my barrel life. Any thoughts?

Also, I grabbed my RCBS resizing die and ran a casing through it and it was perfect with a cam over. The redding die is also camming over, but is bumping the shoulder too much. I know I could buy a shell holder set and fine tune the die, but now I think I will just stay with the RCBS die. I obviously forgot what I was doing.

Also, I have some brand new Bertram brass and I have seated some bullets and found the brass didn't hold them even after resizing. The bullet pulls partially back out when retracting the casing. I have a VLD redding micrometer seating die.
05-23-2017, 10:10 PM
Re: Bumped Shoulders too much
I wish I knew what CRS is but I am sure I will find out...
In my opinion if you have to worry about burning out your barrel to the point of buying new brass and starting over you should just put that thing in the safe and call it a day. Shoot those bad boys to fireform and if you have to pony up for a new barrel in the future, well, that is just evidence of a well spent life
05-23-2017, 10:21 PM
Re: Bumped Shoulders too much
CRS...cant remember sh@*

Pull all your bullets then neck up your cases,
then neck back down but just far enough to create a false shoulder.
Load and shoot
05-23-2017, 10:37 PM
Re: Bumped Shoulders too much
First off what kind of resizing die are you using ? You don't cam over if it's not required using a normal type die . If you use a lee collet die to neck size you can cam over .
Seems to me you need to forget I bumped .00xx and stick to resizing to fit the chamber . If the cases get tight resize until the bolt just closes nicely on the case and a few others and set the die at that point . If using a body die the ram should just run out of travel at that required setting not cam over .
