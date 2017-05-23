Bumped Shoulders too much I have been reloading for over 40 years, so I guess I am on the downhill slide of CRS. I had my sizing die set up (so I thought) to bump my shoulder back .0015 on my 338 RUM. I prepped and resized all of my once fired remington brass that I used to break in my new barrel last year. I loaded some shells with my pet load of 99 grs of RL33 and a 300 gr Berger OTM and headed to the range. I haven't shot the rifle since I had it Ceracoated last month. It shot like crap! I went back to the shop and double checked everything I had done. First I used a case comparator and found out that my shoulders were bumped back almost .010! They now measured the same as new Nosler brass, and the reason I haven't used the Nosler brass is because they are short to start with, so fire forming is necessary. So no I have a dilema, waste components to fire form all of this brass, or just start over with other brass. I hate to have to fire form so many rounds when I am trying to conserve my barrel life. Any thoughts?



Also, I grabbed my RCBS resizing die and ran a casing through it and it was perfect with a cam over. The redding die is also camming over, but is bumping the shoulder too much. I know I could buy a shell holder set and fine tune the die, but now I think I will just stay with the RCBS die. I obviously forgot what I was doing.



Also, I have some brand new Bertram brass and I have seated some bullets and found the brass didn't hold them even after resizing. The bullet pulls partially back out when retracting the casing. I have a VLD redding micrometer seating die. __________________

