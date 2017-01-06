Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Bullet Sticking In End Of Fired Case ?
06-01-2017, 09:29 PM
Bullet Sticking In End Of Fired Case ?
7mm RUM

.320" fired case OD
.313" loaded round
Fired case shoulder 2.460"
Necks turned to .014"
Length 2.846-2.848"

On 5 of the 14 fired cases a bullet won't go back into the fired case, it gets stuck on the case mouth, the rest of the neck has clearance. Doesn't matter about the length, some are the 2.846" and some are the longer ones. In order fired they are the 2nd, 4th, 10th, and 14th so it wasn't a progressive worsening. They aren't dented so I was thinking a carbon ring but borescope said no, a light cleaning with Eliminator was down to metal, so no ring. I ordered a Sinclair chamber length gage but I guess that's a matter of how much you turn your brass. In the photo(spun with steel wool to remove carbon) it looks like the case tapers a little at the end of the mouth but I couldn't measure it, wall thickness is the same.
Options are;
1) turn the necks down a little more; don't really want to as the rest of the neck has clearance.
2) trim the length down a little it's just a short chamber
3) Wait for the chamber length gage
4) I am totally missing something, worn reamer but why on some and not the others ?

06-01-2017, 10:24 PM
Re: Bullet Sticking In End Of Fired Case ?
The picture sure looks like the case O.D. is narrower at the mouth. My first guess is you're crowding the end of the chamber. The Sinclair chamber length gauge won't work in the tight necks, as you've found out.

I have also seen this happen to necks that have a heavy and deep chamfer, upon firing.

You should have a .312" loaded neck. What is your chamber neck ?
According to your fired neck OD you have .008" total clearance. Are you using bushings to reduce neck? How many and what size? Or a FL die?
