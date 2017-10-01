Bullet request After seeing how my Creedmore built by RWS performs he is sending in his 8mm RM to have it turned into a 28 Nosler. He doesn't want to chamber it based on just one round though and wants to be able to run a few different heavy 7mm bullets in case availability dries up for one. The plan is to send two of each bullet with the rifle to help with figuring out the chamber. Problems is there are no 195 EOL Hunters or 175 ELD-X anywhere in the area. If anyone has two of these unicorn horns they are willing to part with I would be happy to pay a couple bucks and the shipping. It would be much appreciated, thanks! So my brother is finally convinced to get a rifle done rightAfter seeing how my Creedmore built by RWS performs he is sending in his 8mm RM to have it turned into a 28 Nosler. He doesn't want to chamber it based on just one round though and wants to be able to run a few different heavy 7mm bullets in case availability dries up for one. The plan is to send two of each bullet with the rifle to help with figuring out the chamber. Problems is there are no 195 EOL Hunters or 175 ELD-X anywhere in the area. If anyone has two of these unicorn horns they are willing to part with I would be happy to pay a couple bucks and the shipping. It would be much appreciated, thanks! Last edited by Carpe Beerem; 01-11-2017 at 12:19 AM .