     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page Bullet request
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

Bullet request
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-10-2017, 11:05 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: WA
Posts: 32
Bullet request
So my brother is finally convinced to get a rifle done right After seeing how my Creedmore built by RWS performs he is sending in his 8mm RM to have it turned into a 28 Nosler. He doesn't want to chamber it based on just one round though and wants to be able to run a few different heavy 7mm bullets in case availability dries up for one. The plan is to send two of each bullet with the rifle to help with figuring out the chamber. Problems is there are no 195 EOL Hunters or 175 ELD-X anywhere in the area. If anyone has two of these unicorn horns they are willing to part with I would be happy to pay a couple bucks and the shipping. It would be much appreciated, thanks!
Last edited by Carpe Beerem; 01-11-2017 at 12:19 AM.
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-10-2017, 11:26 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2014
    Location: Ohio
    Posts: 2,280
    Re: Bullet request
    If you send a 195 thru a 27 Nosler, you won't have to worry about shooting the rifle again. It will be in pieces.


    Make sure you specify to your gunsmith that you want to shoot 7mm bullets.
    If not and you tell him 27 Nosler, you are going to end up with basically a .270 magnum..

    You'll want a 28 Nosler.
    __________________
    "Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.

    An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.

    Guns have only two enemies, rust and politicians

    Know Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...

    The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the others


    Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.

    For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin...
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 01-10-2017, 11:44 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jun 2012
    Location: WA
    Posts: 32
    Re: Bullet request
    Fixed, 28 Nosler. Let's chalk that up to a long day at work
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 01-10-2017, 11:53 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Oct 2008
    Location: Alabama
    Posts: 9,439
    Re: Bullet request
    I think you mean .28 Nosler......Not .27 Nosler.

    7mm 195gr Extreme Outer Limits Elite Hunter | Berger Bullets
    __________________
    "I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

    "Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

    Quote:
    Originally Posted by WildRose View Post
    The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
    Reply With Quote
      #5  
    Unread 01-10-2017, 11:54 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jun 2012
    Location: WA
    Posts: 32
    Re: Bullet request
    Yep, that's why I fixed it in the original thread.
    Reply With Quote
      #6  
    Unread 01-11-2017, 12:02 AM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2014
    Location: Ohio
    Posts: 2,280
    Re: Bullet request
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by Carpe Beerem View Post
    Fixed, 28 Nosler. Let's chalk that up to a long day at work
    I didn't want you to request a 27 Nosler to your gunsmith and he order the reamer and barrel, only for your buddy to be disappointed when it was finished.
    __________________
    "Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.

    An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.

    Guns have only two enemies, rust and politicians

    Know Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...

    The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the others


    Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.

    For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin...
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Norma 26 Nolser brass | To 30-06 shooters- »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:11 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC