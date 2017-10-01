|
Re: Bullet request
If you send a 195 thru a 27 Nosler, you won't have to worry about shooting the rifle again. It will be in pieces.
Make sure you specify to your gunsmith that you want to shoot 7mm bullets.
If not and you tell him 27 Nosler, you are going to end up with basically a .270 magnum..
You'll want a 28 Nosler.
__________________
"Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.
An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.
Guns have only two enemies, rust and politicians
Know Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...
The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the others
Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.
For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin...