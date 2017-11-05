Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



bullet/powder suggestions for 375 RUM
05-11-2017
I just picked up a 375 RUM and wanted to see what others around here are using for bullets and powder.
I had a 338 edge built and am having a 388 Lapua improved build and have been using the H1000 for a while on my last Lapua. I was thinking of using a 300gr or 350gr bullet for the RUM. I have not been reloading for a long time and its been a few years since I loaded for a 338 Lapua I had then. I was using h1000 with 300gr SMK and will probably use those or 300gr bergers for the edge but want something heavy and either a flat nose or round nose for the 375rum. I will be using the Rum for Grizzly and maybe a moose now and then.
Jeremiah
05-11-2017
H1000 will be a touch too slow for the 375 RUM for best velocities as most loads would be compressed, but it might work with the 350 matchkings if you seat them long. I would look into using H4350, H4831, R23, and imr7828 for your powders, but would lean towards H4831 as it is an extreme powder. Out of a 26" barrel you should be able to push the 300 grainers to 2800-2850 using these powders.

