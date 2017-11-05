bullet/powder suggestions for 375 RUM I just picked up a 375 RUM and wanted to see what others around here are using for bullets and powder.

I had a 338 edge built and am having a 388 Lapua improved build and have been using the H1000 for a while on my last Lapua. I was thinking of using a 300gr or 350gr bullet for the RUM. I have not been reloading for a long time and its been a few years since I loaded for a 338 Lapua I had then. I was using h1000 with 300gr SMK and will probably use those or 300gr bergers for the edge but want something heavy and either a flat nose or round nose for the 375rum. I will be using the Rum for Grizzly and maybe a moose now and then.

Any suggestions on the bullets will be welcomed and if maybe I should go with a different powder with the RUM.



Thanks,

Jeremiah