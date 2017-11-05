|
Re: bullet/powder suggestions for 375 RUM
H1000 will be a touch too slow for the 375 RUM for best velocities as most loads would be compressed, but it might work with the 350 matchkings if you seat them long. I would look into using H4350, H4831, R23, and imr7828 for your powders, but would lean towards H4831 as it is an extreme powder. Out of a 26" barrel you should be able to push the 300 grainers to 2800-2850 using these powders.
Reuben
