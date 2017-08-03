Re: Which Brand Brass For a .257 Wby. Mag? Quote: Kevin Rohrer Originally Posted by I am getting ready to order a long-range groundhog rifle, and am currently leaning towards the .257 Weatherby Magnum.



I don't need any advice in this area, but am interested in who sells the highest quality brass for this cartridge. The four choices appear to be Hornady, Nosler, Norma, and Weatherby. Cost is not an option; I want brass that will last even though the loads may get pretty warm. I have no experience using any of these brands, so am curious as which brand sets at the top of the heap.



As for brass, you will want to form brass using .270 Winchester cases. I recommend Nosler or Lapua. Look into the .25-06 Ackley Improved 40º. It is within 100 fps of the .257 Wby. I have had both. I got rid of the Weatherby and haven't been back since.

