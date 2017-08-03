|
Which Brand Brass For a .257 Wby. Mag?
I am getting ready to order a long-range groundhog rifle, and am currently leaning towards the .257 Weatherby Magnum.
I don't need any advice in this area, but am interested in who sells the highest quality brass for this cartridge. The four choices appear to be Hornady, Nosler, Norma, and Weatherby. Cost is not an option; I want brass that will last even though the loads may get pretty warm. I have no experience using any of these brands, so am curious as which brand sets at the top of the heap.
__________________
Member: Orange Gunsite Family, NRA--Life, Varmint Hunters' Assn., & South Cuyahoga Sportsmen's Assn
"An armed society is a polite society"--Robert Heinlein via Col. Jeff Cooper, USMC
"Gunnery, gunnery, gunnery...all else is twaddle!"--Admiral Sir John Fisher, RN