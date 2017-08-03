Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Which Brand Brass For a .257 Wby. Mag?
03-08-2017, 07:29 PM
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Medina, Ohio USA
Posts: 90
Which Brand Brass For a .257 Wby. Mag?
I am getting ready to order a long-range groundhog rifle, and am currently leaning towards the .257 Weatherby Magnum.

I don't need any advice in this area, but am interested in who sells the highest quality brass for this cartridge. The four choices appear to be Hornady, Nosler, Norma, and Weatherby. Cost is not an option; I want brass that will last even though the loads may get pretty warm. I have no experience using any of these brands, so am curious as which brand sets at the top of the heap.
Member: Orange Gunsite Family, NRA--Life, Varmint Hunters' Assn., & South Cuyahoga Sportsmen's Assn

"An armed society is a polite society"--Robert Heinlein via Col. Jeff Cooper, USMC

"Gunnery, gunnery, gunnery...all else is twaddle!"--Admiral Sir John Fisher, RN
03-08-2017, 10:01 PM
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Fort Morgan, Colorado
Posts: 402
Re: Which Brand Brass For a .257 Wby. Mag?
I have helped my S-I-L with load development for his Weatherby mark V in 257Wby and we used Wby brass. This brass held up pretty good but this cartridge can be hard on brass cases, so don't try to set speed records with it. I think any of the brands you mentioned should make good brass, we just happened to pick WBY.
Dennis
03-08-2017, 10:32 PM
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,689
Re: Which Brand Brass For a .257 Wby. Mag?
Kevin, Norma makes Weatherby brass. Many have found Hornady brass getting loose primer pockets quickly. I've read of some problems with Nosler lately on this forum. I've always used Weatherby brass for all my Weatherby rifles with some on 6+ loadings. Couldn't suggest a load for groundhogs. Good luck
No apology for liking Weatherbys
03-08-2017, 10:49 PM
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Maine
Posts: 99
Re: Which Brand Brass For a .257 Wby. Mag?
I currently own a 257 Roy, and if I was to do it again, I think I'd go with the 25-06 if I was to stay quarter bore. Just due to brass and barrel wear. I don't rapid fire it, but after about 350 rounds at most, I have heat cracking 8 inches up the barrel. It's also hard with few premium bullets in 257. For womp rats and what not, I'd go with a small case 6mm. The 6BR is great with light weights.

Anyway, I use Weatherby brand. I have formed it with 7mm Rem Mag brass, case capacity is slightly less, but shouldn't matter with light bullets. If I didn't have a good stock pile of brass I'd go that route.

SHM
03-08-2017, 11:02 PM
Join Date: Dec 2012
Posts: 8
Re: Which Brand Brass For a .257 Wby. Mag?
I have found Weatherby brass to be very consistent and hold up well. Only other I have tried for Roy calibers is Norma in a .240 and it was identical to the Wby. branded Norma. In other rifles I have not been impressed with Nosler, especially for the price. Hornady had been a bit hit or miss depending on the cartridge.
03-08-2017, 11:46 PM
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Alabama
Posts: 9,642
Re: Which Brand Brass For a .257 Wby. Mag?
I am getting ready to order a long-range groundhog rifle, and am currently leaning towards the .257 Weatherby Magnum.

I don't need any advice in this area, but am interested in who sells the highest quality brass for this cartridge. The four choices appear to be Hornady, Nosler, Norma, and Weatherby. Cost is not an option; I want brass that will last even though the loads may get pretty warm. I have no experience using any of these brands, so am curious as which brand sets at the top of the heap.
Look into the .25-06 Ackley Improved 40º. It is within 100 fps of the .257 Wby. I have had both. I got rid of the Weatherby and haven't been back since.

As for brass, you will want to form brass using .270 Winchester cases. I recommend Nosler or Lapua.
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
