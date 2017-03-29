|
Re: Boron nitrate and mono bullets
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by snox801
So I've been toying with using the tubbs boron nitrate coating for room .435gr chinchaga for my .375 AM. got me thinking what are your thoughts on using them on cutting edge raptors for other applications? thoughts ideas?
I coat everything. Even Barnes Bore Rider Solid for 50 DTC.
I use a Harbor Frieght tumbler. For long high BC bullets you are more rolling them in the impact media.
