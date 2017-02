Body Sizing Variation...Why?? Hoping someone can help me out. I have been using a batch of LC11 308 cases sorted by 1 grain extreme spread by weight. Did every prep step to them but neck turned.



I sized in a RCBS FL die initially when purchased, and now I use a Redding Body Die and a Lee collet die.



I've noticed that every now and then I'll get a case that doesn't have the shoulder pushed back as far as others. IE I strive for 1.622"-1.624", and every now and then I'll get one at 1.628"-1.630". I know I'm being as consistent as possible with lube and press arm pressure.



Is this enough variation to worry about? If it is, what steps should I take to try and reduce headspace variation? I've been doing a lot of practice at 600 yards and want to reduce as much variation as possible.



Thanks for the input!