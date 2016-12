Best recipe for 300win New to reloading (just ordered my first kit yesterday so VERY new). I ordered a kit to reload because I just built up a new long range rig chambered in 300win and I wanted better performance than the junk factory stuff that I could get locally (limited to Winchester Super X where I live).



My new rifle build was build for the sole purpose of long range target shooting. I have zero intentions at all of EVER using this gun for anything other than hitting steel plates at long distances. It also has a muzzle brake and weighs approx 17 lbs.



What would you guys in the know suggest for a load for this rifle? Some have suggested Nosler bullets, others have said Barnes is the way to go. Most people have said H1000 as the go to powder. I'm totally open to sincere suggestions here so please share your wisdom and suggest away.



Thanks in advance and (given the season) merry Christmas!