Berger target vs hunting bullets?

For the 30 caliber guy's. I know there's a lot of you using the 215 gr hybrid and I want to ask how is the bullets performance on game?
How do they perform at closer range from 100-300 yrds?
What is the main difference between the target and hunting bullets?
Would you be willing to use the 200.20x hybrid for hunting?
I'm asking because I really want to experiment with 190-200 gr bergers for my 300 win mag and the target bullets look to be more what I'm looking for but I won't use them if they might not perform well on game
74, tons of posts on the performance of the Berger Hybrids on game here on this forum. I'd urge you to try the 215 Hybrid first, it may save $ buying several different bullets. They're lights out with H1000.
Thanks Dosh...after having a convo with Broz I am gonna go with the 215 hybrids. My main concern was my 10 twist barrel wouldn't stabilize them, and I'm at 800' asl which if I understand right makes it worse. But I'm gonna give em a shot
My son and I used them for the first time this year on an elk hunt. We were both lucky enough to get our elk. The rifles were a 300 win mag the other a 300 wsm. One elk shot at 75 yards the other at 455 yards. Neither elk moved even one step. lots of people with a lot more experience on here, but that was ours. This was using the 215 Berger's.