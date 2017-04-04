Berger target vs hunting bullets? For the 30 caliber guy's. I know there's a lot of you using the 215 gr hybrid and I want to ask how is the bullets performance on game?



How do they perform at closer range from 100-300 yrds?



What is the main difference between the target and hunting bullets?



Would you be willing to use the 200.20x hybrid for hunting?



I'm asking because I really want to experiment with 190-200 gr bergers for my 300 win mag and the target bullets look to be more what I'm looking for but I won't use them if they might not perform well on game



Any experience and opinions welcome



Thanks