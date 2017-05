Berger OTM Tactical 300 Hi, new to reloading. Just looking for info, on case length. I know Sierra asks for 2.714. Berger asks, or shows 2.724. Also know, there is a difference in pill size between the two. So, I guess really what I'm getting at. Does it make a difference. Ie... Berger pill in a case length of 2.714, or vice versa. By the way, using 300 gr pills. Thanks