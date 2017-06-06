Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Berger Elite Hunter's 6.5, 140gr
Berger Elite Hunter's 6.5, 140gr
06-06-2017, 07:54 AM
Buzzsaw
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Plano, Texas
Posts: 226
Berger Elite Hunter's 6.5, 140gr
Anybody running these in their Creedmoor's or 6.5 X .284? Are they as accurate as the VLD Hunters?
